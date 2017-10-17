Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Kathrynn Gonzalez Pocono Mountain West girls soccer

Posted 6:44 pm, October 17, 2017, by

Kathyrnn Gonzalez broke the old Pocono Mountain West Girls Soccer scoring record of 78 held by Nicole Brigante.  Gonzalez will play soccer fro East Carolina University next fall.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s