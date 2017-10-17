Kathrynn Gonzalez Pocono Mountain West girls soccer

Kathyrnn Gonzalez broke the old Pocono Mountain West Girls Soccer scoring record of 78 held by Nicole Brigante. Gonzalez will play soccer fro East Carolina University next fall.
