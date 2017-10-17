Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Husband and Wife Arrested After Robbery in Sullivan County

Posted 4:28 pm, October 17, 2017, by

CHERRY TOWNSHIP — A husband and wife are accused of robbing a Dollar General in Sullivan County.

Police say a masked man armed with a gun held up the store on Route 220 in Cherry Township around 6:45 a.m. Sunday. He got away with some cash.

After looking at surveillance video, officers arrested Dustin Folmar, 33, and Kate Folmar, 34, of Dushore.

Dustin Folmar faces robbery and related charges. Kate Folmar faces theft and related charges.

