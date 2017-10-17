× Cycle Crash Victim Suspected of Drug Possession

FOSTER TOWNSHIP — A man badly hurt in a motorcycle crash is suspected of drug possession.

Troopers said Vernon Gold, 34, of White Haven, crashed his motorcycle on Sandy Valley Road in Foster Township around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Gold was taken to a hospital with severe head injuries.

Investigators said they found 70 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and three bundles of suspected heroin at the scene. They believe the drugs belong to Gold.

There is no word on charges and no word on Gold’s condition.