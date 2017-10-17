× Baby’s Big Debut: High Tech Gender Reveal Facility Opens in Luzerne County

From popping a pink or blue balloon to cutting a specially colored cake, many parents in our area often use those creative methods to host and reveal the gender of their future baby to family and friends.

Now, a new place in Luzerne County is turning that baby reveal party into quite the celebration.

“Baby To Be 3D” in Plymouth Township recently opened.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey provided a tour of the new and one of kind place in our area on Tuesday.

It uses a 3D/4D high-definition ultrasound machine (one not usually used by hospitals) and has a giant viewing room for families where dozens can gather. There they can all to cheer on a mom as she learns the gender of her baby to be.

Important Note: The facility in Luzerne County offers this as a fun, elective procedure. It does not replace appointments or a diagnosis of a baby’s health which should all be determined by a family’s obstetrician.

