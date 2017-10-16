Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Monroe County for an early season goose hunt. Plus, we'll travel to the Loyalsock Game Farm and watch as the Pennsylvania Game Commission gets ready to stock thousands of pheasants for the upcoming hunting seasons. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Early Season Goose Hunt & Pheasant Stocking
-
Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area Youth Hunt Permit Giveaway
-
Central Susquehanna Pheasants Forever WPRA Youth Pheasant Hunt Details
-
Central Susquehanna WPRA Youth Pheasant Hunt Details
-
The Many Ways to Enjoy POL
-
Pennsylvania’s Pheasant Program Update
-
-
Aurora Theater Shooter Transferred to Pennsylvania Prison
-
Snow Goose Migration at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area
-
Power To Save Special October, 2017
-
Liquor Prices to Go Up in Pennsylvania
-
Swimming Outdoors in October
-
-
Drop Tine Archery Crossbow Giveaway 2017
-
Grand Slam Parade to Kick Off Little League World Series
-
Everything Coming and Going on Netflix in August