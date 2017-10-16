Roadwork Affecting Traffic, Businesses in Hazleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON -- Drivers who travel on Laurel Street in Hazleton should expect delays over the next month.

The city is doing a construction project from Green Street all the way up to Diamond Avenue.

Crews are putting in new curb ramps and will also be doing a paving project. They plan to close one block at a time as work continues.

Businesses nearby worry customers will be scared away.

"It's good to see some work being done, but it really hurts our business, foot traffic getting in here. It's impossible to get up Laurel Street, Green Street, Maple Street, so days like today, we just don't get any business, and we never get that back," said Paul Esposito, who owns Victoria's Candies.

The project in Hazleton is expected to be completed by November 15.