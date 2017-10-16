Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Motorcyclist Killed in Luzerne County Crash

Posted 11:29 am, October 16, 2017

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck Sunday in Luzerne County.

Investigators said Randy Nenstiel, 52, of Sugarloaf, was killed after he collided with a van at the intersection of Route 309 and Honey Hole Road in Drums around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the van driven by Danny Medina Troncoso, 40, of Hazleton, traveled through the red light at the intersection and struck Nenstiel and his motorcycle.

No charges have been filed. Butler Township police and state police are investigating.

