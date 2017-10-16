Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP -- A build-up of vapor is being blamed for a house explosion in Monroe County.

The fire chief says the house on Mohawk Trail near Tobyhanna was basically blown off its foundation just after 3 a.m. on Monday.

He couldn't confirm exactly what kind of vapor caused the blast.

No one was inside at the time, but authorities say someone does own the place and was working on it.

Neighbors say the garage door has swastikas and homophobic slurs painted on it that weren't there on Sunday.

They tell Newswatch 16 it sounded like the house blew up.

"I was playing my game and I hear like a loud 'Call of Duty' explosion and I'm like I didn't know what it was. So, we come outside and the house is up in flames," said Nick Policastri, Coolbaugh Township.

The blast from the fire shook some of them right out of their beds.

"I thought a grenade went off. My whole house was shaking. I was in my bed trying to fall asleep but I heard like a loud bang," explained Patrick Gorski, Toronto.

A state police fire marshal is coming in to investigate here in Monroe County.