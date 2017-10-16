Holy Cross High School Gives Out 200 Meals on World Food Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- October 16 is declared "World Food Day," and students at Holy Cross High School in Dunmore took the initiative to do something generous for the community. On Monday morning, they loaded up 200 bags of food at the high school and transported them to the St. Francis food kitchen in Scranton.

"This was one way that we could send a 'bag of love' is what we're calling it, filled with a piece of fruit, a sandwich, a drink, a healthy snack, to let them know that we are in support of their lives," Kathy Yaklic, who organized the food drive, said.

"It's important to show love for the community because there are so many people who really need our help and we may not realize that," sophomore Caroline Cadden said. "And if you come visit, you're going to feel so good and there's so many people, who really appreciate it."

"It's bringing the notion to our students, who have a refrigerator full, that there are others who don't," Yaklic added. "I think it's really important for us to do that."

In some of these "Bags of Love," the students left personalized notes, reminding the people to stay positive during tough times.

"I talked about 'to make me an instrument of your peace. Where's there's hatred, let me love,' and I think that's really important today," junior Olivia Zehel said. "We all need to love each other because we're all people, after all."

"I just said that 'everyone is loved, no matter how you're feeling on the inside. You're loved no matter what.' I just wanted everybody to know that," sophomore Madelyn Klassner said.

Although students missed class, they are learning an important lesson out of the classroom. While they are helping on this day, they see that hunger is an everyday issue.