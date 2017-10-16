Father Wanted for Shooting Daughter’s Boyfriend in the Groin
WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — A father’s accused of shooting his daughter’s boyfriend in Schuylkill County.
Police say Donald Jenkins shot his daughter’s boyfriend in the groin when he found the two of them at a hotel near Frackville Sunday afternoon.
The man from Shenandoah drove off and the victim went to the hospital.
If you know where Jenkins is, call police in Schuylkill County.
40.775426 -76.223494
Lloyd Schmucatelli
He told him to keep his hands on his daughter.
Feed Me More
thanks for all the info wnep, like what are the ages, maybe she is underage and the dad was protecting her, there has to be more to the story
Castrator
If this would happen more often there would be fewer fatherless baby mommas!
mickmars
Talk about a mood killer? If you have an erection lasting more than 4 hours, call this guy…..
Kai Tai
This story is great