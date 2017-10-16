× Father Wanted for Shooting Daughter’s Boyfriend in the Groin

WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — A father’s accused of shooting his daughter’s boyfriend in Schuylkill County.

Police say Donald Jenkins shot his daughter’s boyfriend in the groin when he found the two of them at a hotel near Frackville Sunday afternoon.

The man from Shenandoah drove off and the victim went to the hospital.

If you know where Jenkins is, call police in Schuylkill County.