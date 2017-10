× Driver Dies after Crash in Lackawanna County

SCOTT TOWNSHIP — A driver died and a road in Lackawanna County was shut down for several hours after a deadly one-car crash.

It happened around 7 a.m. Monday on Route 632 in Scott Township.

Authorities said the driver, a 31-year-old man from Lackawanna County, died at the hospital. The name of the victim has not been released.

Route 632 in the area of the wreck was closed for several hours.