Deadly Crash in Sullivan County

LAPORTE TOWNSHIP — A man is dead after a crash in Sullivan County.

State police said Kurt Rexer, 21, of Dushore, died in the wreck just before 9 a.m. Monday on Route 220 near Laporte.

Troopers say Rexer’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit a tractor trailer.

A minivan was also hit.

The minivan driver was taken to the hospital after the deadly crash in Sullivan County.