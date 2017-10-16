Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Bank-Robbing ‘Nuns on the Run’ Nabbed in New Jersey

Posted 3:14 pm, October 16, 2017, by

POCONO TOWNSHIP — Two women who allegedly dressed as nuns during an attempted bank robbery in the Poconos have been captured in New Jersey.

Surveillance pictures show the holdup in August at Citizens Bank along Route 611 near Tannersville.

Police in Bergen County say the women — one from Connecticut and the other from the Dominican Republic — were arrested Sunday.

They’re being held in New Jersey for a bank robbery there last month.

