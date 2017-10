Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- People battled it out at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre where the organization ThinkBIG hosted a tough race Sunday morning.

Teams participated in a race through an obstacle course which raises money for families who have a loved one battling pediatric cancer.

The ambassador of ceremonies, 4-year-old Nathan Gray, battled cancer for most of his life, and his family is grateful for ThinkBIG.

In addition to the race, basket raffles and a bake sale were held.