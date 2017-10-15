Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Roast Beef Dinner Benefits Holy Family Residence

Posted 6:57 pm, October 15, 2017, by

SCRANTON -- Beef was on the menu as The Little Sisters of the Poor hosted their annual autumn roast beef dinner in Scranton.

People loaded up their plates at Holy Family Residence for the seventh year in a row.

Those who attended the dinner feasted on a spread courtesy of Stirna's Restaurant. For dessert, the sisters' famous scones and other baked goods were on sale.

The money raised at roast beef dinner will help The Little Sisters of the Poor continue their work in the elderly community here in northeastern Pennsylvania.

