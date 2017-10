Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Anyone and everyone could have magical powers in part of Luzerne County this weekend.

The Princess and Superhero 5K was held at Riverside Café in Wilkes-Barre Sunday morning.

The nonprofit organization A Moment of Magic hosted the event, which raises money to help college students provide creative programming for children in hospitals.

Following the race, people filled up on food and drinks. There was also a best costume contest.