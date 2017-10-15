Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Man Accused of Setting Fire to His Own Home

Posted 6:56 pm, October 15, 2017, by

HAZLETON -- Police have the man they believe set fire to his own home late Friday in Hazleton.

According to investigators, Brock Barcasky, 19, of Hazleton, became violent when police took him into custody. One officer needed to be treated for a minor injury.

The fire damaged the home on North Church Street. Firefighters contained the flames to a rear bedroom.

Police have charged Barcasky with arson, aggravated assault, simple assault, and disorderly conduct. They have not said why he set the fire.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s