Man Accused of Setting Fire to His Own Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON -- Police have the man they believe set fire to his own home late Friday in Hazleton.

According to investigators, Brock Barcasky, 19, of Hazleton, became violent when police took him into custody. One officer needed to be treated for a minor injury.

The fire damaged the home on North Church Street. Firefighters contained the flames to a rear bedroom.

Police have charged Barcasky with arson, aggravated assault, simple assault, and disorderly conduct. They have not said why he set the fire.