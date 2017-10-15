Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Home Run Derby Held to Raise Awareness for CTE

Posted 7:09 pm, October 15, 2017, by

EAST STROUDSBURG -- Some college students were swinging for the fences in Monroe County Sunday, all to raise awareness for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE.

The Athletic Training Honors Society at East Stroudsburg University held the softball home run derby in hopes of bringing attention to the degenerative brain disorder that affects athletes and servicemen and women.

The disorder usually results from concussions.

All the money raised will be donated to Boston University CTE Center for research.

