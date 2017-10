Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Flames forced four people from their homes in Wilkes-Barre.

Crews were called to the place on South River Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after the fire damaged an apartment building.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 the flames appear to have started on the back porch and spread. No one was hurt.

Investigators are looking for a cause, but the fire is not considered suspicious.