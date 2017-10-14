The Williamsport football team bounced back from last week's loss with a 55-10 win over Coughlin.
Williamsport Takes Care of Coughlin 55-10
-
No. 5 Scranton Prep Blanks Coughlin, 42-0
-
Coughlin football
-
District IV Football Media Day
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2017
-
Coughlin Holds Off Wyoming Area, 17-14
-
-
High School Football Schedule for 10-29-2017
-
WB Coughlin Season Preview
-
Heat Acclimation Week
-
High School Football Schedule Week #5 2017
-
High School Football Schedule WEEK #3 2017
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #4 2017
-
Athens vs GAR football
-
High School Stadium in Wilkes-Barre Closed for Repairs