Weatherly Kicks off First-ever Cabbage Festival

Posted 6:43 pm, October 14, 2017, by

WEATHERLY -- A new food festival was christened in Carbon County on Saturday.

The first-ever Cabbage Festival kicked off in Weatherly

Organizers say the event, certified by Gov. Wolf, is the first cabbage festival in Pennsylvania.

For them, the featured food is no joke.

"You mention cabbage and people for a minute they laugh and think it's silly, but like I said, we all love haluski. We all love halupki. We got cabbage soup. We got other food, too. It's just a great day to come out and make new friends," Weatherly Mayor Tom Connors said.

Mayor Connors even issued his own a challenge at the festival. Anyone who could correctly guess how many heads of cabbage he stuffed into his car would win a prize.

