Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

PM East Girls Soccer Falls to Emmaus 3-1

Posted 6:37 pm, October 14, 2017, by

The Pocono Mountain East girls soccer team lost to Emmaus on Saturday 3-1. Taylor Caridi scored the lone goal for the Cardinals. It was he school-record 96th career goal.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s