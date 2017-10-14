PM East Girls Soccer Falls to Emmaus 3-1

The Pocono Mountain East girls soccer team lost to Emmaus on Saturday 3-1. Taylor Caridi scored the lone goal for the Cardinals. It was he school-record 96th career goal.
