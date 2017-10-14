Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

One Hurt in Shooting in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP -- Gunfire left one person hurt late Friday night in part of Luzerne County.

Police say one person was shot in front of the Hanover Village Apartments around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

According to investigators, multiple guns were used in the shooting.

Witnesses told police they saw a silver SUV take off with several windows shot out.

Police have not identified the victim, but officers said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

