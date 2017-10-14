Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Man Charged with Impersonating DEA Agent, Handcuffing Prostitute

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP -- Police say a man posed as a DEA agent and held a prostitute against her will in a motel room in Luzerne County.

Police in Sugarloaf Township say Martin Smith of Florida hired the prostitute online Saturday morning. When she showed up at the motel near Conyngham, officers said Smith handcuffed her and held her captive. She was able to convince him she needed to go to her car to get drugs. That's when she took off and called 911.

Police say Smith had a fake badge, metal pellet gun, and drugs when they arrested him.

Smith was charged with unlawful restraint, impersonating a police officer, prostitution, and drug charges.

He is locked up in the Luzerne County jail.

