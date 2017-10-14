It’s A Keeper! Spider Web Taco Dip

LIVE High School Football Scores
It's perfect for Halloween entertaining!  Plus, it is absolutely delicious! Food Blogger Christina Hitchcock of It's a Keeper prepares this delicious Spider Web Taco Dip.

Halloween Taco Dip
Prep Time
10 mins
Total Time
10 mins
 Course: Appetizer/Dip
Servings (click on number to adjust servings and measurements)8 people
AuthorChristina Hitchcock
Ingredients
  • 8 ounces cream cheese room temperature
  • 16 ounces sour cream
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons Taco seasoning blend
  • 2 cups prepared guacamole
  • 1/4 cup grated cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup finely chopped lettuce
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped tomatoes
  • 3 green onions finely sliced
  • 1/8 cup chopped black olives
  • 2 olives to form the spiders
Spider Web Mixture
  • 3 tablespoons sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon milk
Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, mix together cream cheese, sour cream and taco seasoning.
  2. Transfer to a round pie dish.
  3. Spread guacamole on top of mixture.
  4. Spread cheese around the edge of the pie dish.
  5. Evenly spread lettuce, tomatoes, olives and green onions on top of cheese.
  6. In a small bowl, combine ingredients for spider web mixture. The consistency should be slightly thinner than sour cream.
  7. Transfer spider web mixture into a piping bag fitted with a fine tip
  8. Pipe mixture onto guacamole in the shape of a spider web.
  9. Cut remaining olives into spider shaped and place them on the web.
  10. Chill until ready to serve.
Recipe Notes

