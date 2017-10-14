× In Your Neighborhood

“Things that Go Boom in the Night!”

“Things that Go Boom in the Night!” is hosted at Misericordia University. It’s a free, spooky evening of Halloween Chemistry fun with hands-on experiments on campus at Insalaco Hall on Saturday, Oct. 28 starting at 5:00 p.m., with the official show taking place at 7:00 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Amphitheater. Telescopes will available for moon and stargazing. For more information call Dr. Anna Fedor at 570-674-6769 or email her at afedor@misericordia.edu.

Halloween Trunk or Treat

Plan on attending Kingston Borough’s Trunk or Treat. The event is free & hosted by the Kingston Police & the Municipal Departments on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Third Ave., in Kingston at the parking area of Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn Law Offices. Businesses are stocking their vehicles with Halloween goodies for all the little ghouls & goblins. Entertainment will be provided by Magic 93’s Frankie Warren. Please leave the pets at home!