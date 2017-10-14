Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Getting More Women into Politics

Posted 6:39 pm, October 14, 2017, by

SCRANTON -- Teaching women how to break into politics was the topic of a discussion in Scranton on Saturday.

The University of Scranton hosted the Women in Politics forum at Leahy Hall.

Organizers say women account for half the state of Pennsylvania, but they make up just 19% of the general assembly in Harrisburg.

A political science professor said Pennsylvania ranks 39 out of 50 states in our representation of women who hold office.

"The visual is really important. We know that women are in government. Other women think about it and when young girls see women in government, they think about it and they remember their names and they know something about them," said Dr. Jean Harris, University of Scranton.

Organizers plan to have more discussions in the future to draw even more women into the political field.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s