Getting More Women into Politics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Teaching women how to break into politics was the topic of a discussion in Scranton on Saturday.

The University of Scranton hosted the Women in Politics forum at Leahy Hall.

Organizers say women account for half the state of Pennsylvania, but they make up just 19% of the general assembly in Harrisburg.

A political science professor said Pennsylvania ranks 39 out of 50 states in our representation of women who hold office.

"The visual is really important. We know that women are in government. Other women think about it and when young girls see women in government, they think about it and they remember their names and they know something about them," said Dr. Jean Harris, University of Scranton.

Organizers plan to have more discussions in the future to draw even more women into the political field.