Gardening: Gathering Seeds for Next Season

Posted 9:30 am, October 14, 2017

Paul Epsom shows you how to collect the seeds from your plants now to plant next spring.

1 Comment

  • El Ma

    Seed saving has been practiced for many thousands of years. Since GMO’s have been introduced into the mainstream as seed sources, most of these organisms have a genetic tag that prevents them from producing viable seeds that can be harvested. Any suggestions on that? That’s not a rhetorical question, either – I would really like some more information on this problem and I’ve consulted Master Gardeners about this, with “heirloom” as being the best option. Even “organic” seeds aren’t a guarantee against this problem.

