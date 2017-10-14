Free Drive-Thru Flu Shots in Wilkes-Barre

Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

WILKES-BARRE -- People lined up at a drive-thru in Wilkes-Barre not for food, but to get a health boost.

The city's health department handed out free flu shots to residents at a drive-thru at the Dan Flood Elementary School.

Organizers say not only can they help keep people healthy, but they can also use the event as a drill in case of a mass outbreak.

People we talked to say getting a flu shot is a precaution they take every year, and not having to get out of their car to do it makes it even better.

"How could you beat it? That's like having free beer tomorrow!" said John Oxford of Wilkes-Barre.

About 1,800 flu shots were ordered and organizers tell us they expected to give out all of them.

