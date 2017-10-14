Film Festival in Honesdale Powered by Solar Energy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DYBERRY TOWNSHIP -- A film festival under the stars in Wayne County was powered by the sun.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Himalayan Institute near Honesdale for the Oscillation Transia Film Festival on Saturday.

The 90-minute festival featuring short films was run entirely on a generator run by solar power.

"Every event has been so different just in regards to the environments we are screening in. We did some campgrounds, some people's backyards. It's been very different, but I'm excited to be back in my hometown of Honesdale," said Jess Giacobbe, Oscillation Transia Film Festival.

The film festival travels around the country showing films about travel and the environment.