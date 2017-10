Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHIGHTON -- A weekend of music for a cause kicked off in Carbon County.

With rock bands and more than 100 vendors on hand in downtown Lehighton, Rocktoberfest was in full swing on Saturday.

The event benefits breast cancer awareness while bringing together people in the community.

"We decided to do a community event but also to do a benefit event at the same time," said Bambi Elsasser, Lehighton Downtown Initiative.

Rocktoberfest continues through 6 p.m. on Sunday.