Dining Aboard Vintage Rail Car

SCRANTON -- It was all aboard for a full course meal on a vintage rail car in Scranton.

Diners climbed aboard The Phoebe Snow diner at the bus terminal in the Electric City on Saturday.

The restored diner car from 1949 featured lunch or dinner from the kitchen of Catering by Dave.

The Erie Lackawanna Dining Car Preservation Society holds these events every so often to preserve the passenger and dining car experience.

"We've worked so hard and gotten all of our members and their support. And they come and ride and they take on the diner. The community always asks when can I do it? When can I do it? Now we have a chance," said Neil Finch with Erie Lackawanna Dining Car Preservation Society.

It took five years to restore The Phoebe Snow dining car with much of the money raised through events like this one.