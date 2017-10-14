Costumed Pets Take Bite out of Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Halloween went to the dogs at a Bark for Life event in Wilkes-Barre.

The adorable costume-wearing pups came out to Kirby Park on Saturday for the fourth annual American Cancer Society benefit.

Organizers say the event lets owners and their dogs join in the fight against cancer.

"You get to come and have fun with the dogs and support a great cause," said Sara Klingus, chairperson of Bark for Life of Wyoming Valley.

The event included a pet costume contest and basket raffles.

Organizers hoped to raise $7,500 at the cancer benefit.