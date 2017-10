Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Kids used a sidewalk and some chalk to create works of art in Wilkes-Barre.

ChalkFest was held at the River Common in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Kids drew all sorts of masterpieces at the Millennium Circle Portal including suns, flowers, and even some games of tic-tac-toe.

The event aimed to help kids express their creativity and also get interested in the environment.

This was the eighth year for ChalkFest in Wilkes-Barre.