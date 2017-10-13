Wyoming Valley West vs Berwick
-
Hazleton vs Wyoming Valley West
-
Hazleton Area football preps
-
High School Football Schedule for 10-29-2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #5 2017
-
-
High School Football Schedule WEEK #3 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #4 2017
-
Berwick vs Coughlin
-
Dallas vs Wyoming Valley West
-
Williamsport vs Hazleton
-
-
Wyoming Valley West vs Wallenpaupack
-
Berwick vs Wyoming Area
-
Super 16 Sports Final, Week 8 – 2017