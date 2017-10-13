LIVE High School Football Scores
Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Wyoming Valley West vs Berwick

Posted 11:30 pm, October 13, 2017, by

Always a game these teams circle on the schedule, but it means even more to Berwick this years as they chase a #1 Seed in District 2

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s