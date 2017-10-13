× Volunteers Needed for Cleanup

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Along River Road near Delaware Water Gap, you’ll find plastic bags and other trash littering the side of the road.

But the plan is to clean it up this weekend during Shawnee Inn and Golf Resorts annual “River Road Clean-Up.”

Linda Sauvigne from Smithfield Township has been a clean-up volunteers for the last five years.

“Well, actually I live on River Road, so it’s important to just keep it pretty,” said Linda Sauvigne, Smithfield Township.

This is the 15th year the resort has hosted the clean-up.

Volunteers get a free breakfast and lunch and are provided with bags, gloves, and vests.

Usually, the cleanup gets a big turnout, but this year number of volunteers is low and more help is needed.

“The more volunteers we have, the less one group has to clean,” said Sauvigne.

Volunteers clean up a large part of River Road and as you can imagine a lot of trash does build up. That’s why they need all hands on deck to cover every inch.

“We have a lot of important locations at Shawnee, the (Delaware) River, Appalachian Trail hiking, River Road, so it’s very important for us to keep it clean so when people come to visit, they see how clean it is,” said Menatalla Elsayed, Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort.

Registration for the clean-up begins Saturday at 8 a.m.

For more information on registration, click here.