Fire at two homes on 500 block of N. Railroad Street in Tamaqua. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/VOWgc5K4QQ — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) October 13, 2017

TAMAQUA — Fire damaged two homes in Tamaqua Friday morning.

The homes in the 500 block of North Railroad Street caught fire around 8:30 a.m.

Flames heavily damaged the rear of the homes.

Firefighters have not said what caused the fire.

There are no reports of injuries.