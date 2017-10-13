LIVE High School Football Scores
Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

The Differences in this Place We Call Home

Posted 7:04 pm, October 13, 2017, by , Updated at 04:09PM, October 13, 2017

Mike Stevens finishes up our week with a visit to the PhotoLink Library.  Photos he's found show again the differences in this place we call home.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s