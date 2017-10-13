LIVE High School Football Scores
Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Talkback 16: Line Painting in the Rain

Posted 6:11 pm, October 13, 2017, by , Updated at 04:07PM, October 13, 2017

Callers have plenty to say in this edition of Talkback 16. Among the discussions - line painting in the rain, forest fires, the warm weather and the sentence for an inmate who killed a corrections officer.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s