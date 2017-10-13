Callers have plenty to say in this edition of Talkback 16. Among the discussions - line painting in the rain, forest fires, the warm weather and the sentence for an inmate who killed a corrections officer.
Talkback 16: Line Painting in the Rain
-
Talkback 16: Late Heat Wave
-
Talkback 16: Las Vegas Mass Shooting
-
Talkback 16: PSU Frat Brothers and Unpopular Phone Calls
-
Talkback 16: Columbus Day
-
Talkback 16: John Oliver Gives WNEP a New Backyard Train
-
-
Talkback 16: Las Vegas Mass Shooting, Puerto Rico Recovery, Picketing Parents
-
Talkback 16: Girls Allowed to Join Boy Scouts
-
Talkback 16: Gun Control Debate
-
Talkback 16: Teachers Strike, New Catholic Church Opening
-
Talkback 16: Planning for a Park in Downtown Scranton
-
-
Talkback 16: Violence in Virginia
-
Talkback 16: Schools Dismissing Early, NFL Players Kneeling During Anthem
-
Talkback 16: Bridal Backlash