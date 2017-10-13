Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

State Prison Term for Deadly DUI Crash

Posted 2:36 pm, October 13, 2017, by

Audrey Sutton

WILKES-BARRE — A woman who admitted to a DUI crash that killed a passenger in her car is headed to prison.

Audrey Sutton, from Courtdale, was sentenced to three to six years in state prison on Friday. She must also pay restitution.

She pleaded guilty in August to homicide by vehicle and DUI charges.

Police said Sutton was the driver of a car that crashed and killed Casey Michalek, 21, a passenger in her car.

The crash happened in October of 2016 on Jackson Street in Edwardsville.

Police said Sutton was drinking at a bar before the crash.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s