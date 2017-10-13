× State Prison Term for Deadly DUI Crash

WILKES-BARRE — A woman who admitted to a DUI crash that killed a passenger in her car is headed to prison.

Audrey Sutton, from Courtdale, was sentenced to three to six years in state prison on Friday. She must also pay restitution.

She pleaded guilty in August to homicide by vehicle and DUI charges.

Police said Sutton was the driver of a car that crashed and killed Casey Michalek, 21, a passenger in her car.

The crash happened in October of 2016 on Jackson Street in Edwardsville.

Police said Sutton was drinking at a bar before the crash.