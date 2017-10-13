× South Abington Township Woman Celebrates 100 Years

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP—Marie Porter has seen a lot. She’s celebrating her 100th birthday.

Technically it’s Sunday, October 15th, but her party started a little early at The Pines Senior Living near Clarks Summit.

“Oh, I think it’s wonderful! I’m very happy I made it this far!” said Porter.

Marie’s friends, four children, grandchildren and other family from around the country are in town for the big birthday weekend.

“She’s the perfect mom,” said Jean Borowski, Porter’s daughter.

Friends at The Pines enjoyed the music and festivities for their friend, Marie.

“She is the first resident we’ve had to hit this bug landmark, so she’s been excited!” said Chris Kubic of The Pines Senior Living.

Marie Porter jokes she never imagined she’d be turning 100-years old.

But she’s grateful for every moment.

Newswatch 16 asked Marie her secret to staying youthful.

“Just wake up and go to bed and wake up and go to bed. Oh! My wonderful children,” laughed Porter.

How about the fact that she had a party on Friday the 13th?

“Oh really?! Forget about it!” she laughed.

Marie Porter and her family will celebrate with another party this weekend, too.