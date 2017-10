Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Authorities are investigating a theft that happened at a golf course in Wilkes-Barre.

Police believe someone broke into the clubhouse at the Hollenback Golf Course sometime overnight on Friday.

According to police, the office area was ransacked.

A number of items were stolen including a television, some cash and a few bags of beef jerky.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact police in Wilkes-Barre.