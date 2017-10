× Oversize Load Tangles Traffic in Drums

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A truck lost its oversize load on a busy road in Luzerne County Friday morning leading to traffic tie-ups in the area.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. on Route 309 southbound in Drums.

Police said a truck carrying a modular home lost its load when trying to make a turn.

Traffic in the area was detoured.

Investigators said the load on the truck was too heavy.