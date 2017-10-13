× No Tax Hike in Proposed Lackawanna County Budget

SCRANTON — Lackawanna County commissioners released their proposed budget for 2018 on Friday morning. The budget does not include a property tax increase for residents.

The $123 million general fund budget is higher than the 2017 budget by nearly $2 million dollars.

Commissioners say they still hope to close that gap before ratifying a budget in December.

Commissioner Laureen Cummings says she plans on asking each department to cut costs by five percent.