No Tax Hike in Proposed Lackawanna County Budget
SCRANTON — Lackawanna County commissioners released their proposed budget for 2018 on Friday morning. The budget does not include a property tax increase for residents.
The $123 million general fund budget is higher than the 2017 budget by nearly $2 million dollars.
Commissioners say they still hope to close that gap before ratifying a budget in December.
Commissioner Laureen Cummings says she plans on asking each department to cut costs by five percent.
