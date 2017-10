× Man Sentenced for Tip Jar Thefts

EAST STROUDSBURG — A man is headed to jail for six separate thefts in Monroe County.

Michael Moya, of East Stroudsburg, was sentenced Friday to at least two and a half years behind bars after pleading guilty in April.

Police say Moya stole an ATV from a house, tip jars from stores and restaurants, even a ‘Toys For Tots’ donation jar from a diner.