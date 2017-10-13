Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Fire Drives Scranton Couple from Home

Posted 10:31 am, October 13, 2017, by

SCRANTON — Fire damaged a home in Scranton Friday morning.

It started just before 9 a.m. in a home on 3rd Avenue.

Two people were home at the time, smelled smoke, and then left the home.

Damage is confined to the inside of the home, but the couple cannot stay there.

No one was hurt.

 

There is no word on the cause.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment