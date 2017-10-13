× Fire Drives Scranton Couple from Home

SCRANTON — Fire damaged a home in Scranton Friday morning.

It started just before 9 a.m. in a home on 3rd Avenue.

Two people were home at the time, smelled smoke, and then left the home.

Damage is confined to the inside of the home, but the couple cannot stay there.

No one was hurt.

There is no word on the cause.