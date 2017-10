× Driver Dies in Clinton County Crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP — One man was killed Friday morning in a deadly crash in Clinton County.

It was just before 7 a.m. when authorities say Sterling Hardy, 21, slammed into the back of a truck near Nittany Road in Porter Township, near Lamar.

The man from Mifflin County died at the scene of the wreck.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.