Berwick Riverfest Expects Big Crowd

BERWICK — Thousands will be heading to enjoy the Berwick Riverfest this weekend in Columbia County.

Organizers are looking forward to good weather this weekend so people can enjoy all the sights and sounds the fest in Berwick has to offer.

Cloudy skies could not keep people away from the first day of the Berwick Riverfest.

Vendors were working hard preparing all sorts of sandwiches, fried vegetables, and desserts for customers.

Gina Talanca was preparing crepes with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.

“Smiling faces, local community friends and families, it’s always nice to do these events,” Talanca said.

It’s the seventh annual Riverfest and organizers say this is their largest number of food vendors ever with 150.

There’s plenty to do from enjoying the different crafts like rocks pulled straight from the Susquehanna River to pig races.

With good weather in the weekend forecast, organizers expect more than 50,000 people to walk through.

“We watch Channel 16 and we keep an eye on it with Joe in the morning and we are pretty well glued to that every morning,” said council president Alvin Hill.

Having larger crowds is good for first timer Eric Stroh’s “Truck’n Kitchen” based in Scranton.

The former firefighter used to cook for his friends at the fire station and is now spreading the cheese and peppers so people could try his Chicago-style beef sandwich.

“You get your most honest critics from fire stations and it seems to get pretty good feedback throughout the years, just improving on menus and recipes. I just really enjoy cooking and enjoy people eating good food,” Stroh said.

The Berwick Riverfest continues all weekend with fireworks and a car show Saturday. The event wraps up on Sunday.