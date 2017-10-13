× Area Restaurant Reaches Out To Help Victims of Hurricane Maria

Weeks after both Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated parts of the Caribbean, cleanup and rebuilding efforts continue.

ABC News reports much of Puerto Rico remains without power today.

Several people on the island have ties to our area, specifically workers with La Tolteca, a Mexican restaurant in Wilkes-Barre Township.

To help those still struggling, the restaurant plans to donate 100 percent of its proceeds from this Sunday, October 15, from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. Click here to be connected to the restaurant’s event Facebook page.

If you can’t make the event at 200 Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre Township this Sunday, you can still support the cause by donating to the American Red Cross at this link.