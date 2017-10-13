LIVE High School Football Scores
Alleged Bathroom Peeper Pleads No Contest

Posted 8:59 pm, October 13, 2017, by , Updated at 08:57PM, October 13, 2017

MOUNTAIN TOP — An alleged bathroom peeper pleaded to child pornography charges in Luzerne County.

According to the Standard Speaker newspaper, Juan Prieto of Hazleton pleaded no contest to three felony counts of child pornography.

Court papers show that Prieto hid in the ceiling of Luigi’s restaurant in Mountain Top on three separate occasions last year and took videos of women and girls using the bathroom.

Prieto remains locked up in Luzerne County. Sentencing is scheduled for January.

